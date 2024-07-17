Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Emergent BioSolutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 155.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 99,520 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 7.1 %

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $300.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Articles

