Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.