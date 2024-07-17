Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 44,867 Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 44,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,899,000 after buying an additional 1,260,746 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,497,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 417,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

