Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 69,532 Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,523,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Hesai Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hesai Group stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Hesai Group has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.