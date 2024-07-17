Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 69,532 Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,523,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hesai Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Hesai Group stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Hesai Group has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
