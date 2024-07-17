Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 949.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 3.4 %

Cantaloupe stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $531.51 million, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Cantaloupe

(Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.