Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $253,000 in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABOS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,358,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after buying an additional 520,044 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 603,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103,683 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 5,423.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABOS stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.20, a current ratio of 30.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $189.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.10.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

