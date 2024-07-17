Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $273,000 in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth $200,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Stock Up 4.3 %

CMPR opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.00. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $290,463.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,704.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,924 shares of company stock worth $1,584,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CMPR. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

