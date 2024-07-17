Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $284,000 in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MBIA by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in MBIA by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in MBIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 21,405 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $118,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $259.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.45.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MBIA Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MBIA from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

