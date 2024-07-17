Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $284,000 in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Sleep Number as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 250.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Stock Up 19.1 %

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

Featured Stories

