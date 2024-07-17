Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $305,000 in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,923,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,404,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after purchasing an additional 107,888 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,368,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,843,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 533,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic
In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic Stock Performance
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $142.65 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $142.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.94.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cirrus Logic Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cirrus Logic
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why This Healthcare Stock is a Strong Buy Despite Headwinds
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why This Retail Stock Is on Track to Hit a Multiyear High
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Riding the Latest Bitcoin Wave: 4 Crypto Stocks Surging Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.