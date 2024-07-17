Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $323,000 in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Weis Markets by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weis Markets

In other news, Director Edward John Lauth III bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weis Markets Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE WMK opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.26. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $71.42.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

Weis Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.