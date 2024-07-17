Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $341,000 in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $123.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average is $107.68.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. Research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

