Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $344,000 in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,375 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.68%. On average, research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.