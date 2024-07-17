Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $346,000 in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Unitil by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 488,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after acquiring an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Unitil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 401,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 119,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.11. Unitil had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $178.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

