Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $355,000 in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in nCino by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in nCino by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 177,799 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in nCino by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,711,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $3,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NCNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Insider Transactions at nCino
In related news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,009 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $153,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $153,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $61,585,455.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,545,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,029,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,380,058 shares of company stock valued at $137,119,004. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
nCino Trading Up 4.3 %
nCino stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $37.48.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
nCino Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
