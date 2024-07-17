Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZR opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

