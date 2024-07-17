Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 493,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,070,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Pennant Select LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,826,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODP Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ODP stock opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

About ODP

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

