Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 45,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.17.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

