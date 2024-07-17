Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,344,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,806,000 after purchasing an additional 383,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,785,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,126,000 after buying an additional 330,192 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,156,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 526,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NETSTREIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,743,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,963,000 after acquiring an additional 69,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,370,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,313,000 after acquiring an additional 103,006 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

NYSE:NTST opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 911.21%.

In related news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

