Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 141,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,201,000 after buying an additional 3,665,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,499 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,284,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 686,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Sabre Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of SABR opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $375,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,650. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

