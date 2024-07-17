Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 50,213.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 73,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 73,814 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 694.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 346,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

