Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 282,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

