Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,845,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 488,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,587,000 after purchasing an additional 207,233 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 989,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,799,000 after purchasing an additional 204,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,815,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

