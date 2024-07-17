Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 81,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,629,000 after acquiring an additional 48,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,979,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 165,969 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Conduent by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Conduent by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 147,244 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Conduent by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Price Performance

Shares of CNDT opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNDT

Insider Activity at Conduent

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $132,378,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.