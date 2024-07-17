Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,116,844.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,985,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,879,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,242. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

