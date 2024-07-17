Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Separately, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $745,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Price Performance

National HealthCare stock opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $57.09 and a 1-year high of $127.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.81.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

National HealthCare ( NYSE:NHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $297.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

