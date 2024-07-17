Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Prothena by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 125,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

PRTA opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.21.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

PRTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

