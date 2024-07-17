Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Riskified by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Riskified by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Riskified by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSKD. DA Davidson raised their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Riskified Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. Riskified Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. Research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

