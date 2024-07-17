Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.94, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $107.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

