Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

