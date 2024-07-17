Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 280 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $174,971,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $40,449,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $30,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 1.6 %

COKE stock opened at $1,083.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,017.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $911.74. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $614.22 and a 52 week high of $1,134.49.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.