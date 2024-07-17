Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 29,323 Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 193,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 127,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $48,600.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 406,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,641.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $48,600.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 406,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,641.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $1,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,266. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domo Stock Down 1.2 %

Domo stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOMO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Domo

Domo Profile

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.