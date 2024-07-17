Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 5,824 Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BFS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Shares of BFS opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $933.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 136.42%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

