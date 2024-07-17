Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,713,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,125,000 after buying an additional 1,263,690 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,863,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,628,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 521,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after buying an additional 61,673 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

WMG opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

