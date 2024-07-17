Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $328,000 Position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 211,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VNET Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VNET Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 188,593 shares in the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in VNET Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of VNET Group stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. VNET Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $262.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 39.32%.

VNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

VNET Group Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

