Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMRE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 81,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 450,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Trading Up 1.6 %

CMRE opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMRE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Costamare

