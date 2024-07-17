Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,138.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 778,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after acquiring an additional 744,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,213,000 after acquiring an additional 428,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,964,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,512,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after acquiring an additional 312,066 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,242,000 after acquiring an additional 158,322 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 109.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

