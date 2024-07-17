Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of SITE stock opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SITE. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Get Our Latest Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.