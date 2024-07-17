Susquehanna Trims J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price to $155.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JBHT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.81.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.