Swiss National Bank Acquires 100 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $15,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Morningstar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.10, for a total transaction of $1,446,484.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,703,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,827,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.10, for a total value of $1,446,484.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,703,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,827,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $23,001,340. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MORN opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.19 and a 1 year high of $316.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

