Swiss National Bank Acquires 200 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.39. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $92.75 and a 52-week high of $140.46.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

