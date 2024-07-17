Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,100 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Affirm were worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,310,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,506,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,569,000 after purchasing an additional 769,843 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Affirm by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RJA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $14,808,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.66.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

