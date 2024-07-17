Swiss National Bank Buys 1,800 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NOV were worth $15,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. NOV’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

