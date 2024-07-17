Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $159.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average is $129.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $160.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Generac’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.