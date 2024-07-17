Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 107,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Gildan Activewear worth $17,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

