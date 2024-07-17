Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Westlake worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Westlake by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK stock opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.76 and its 200 day moving average is $147.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $112.77 and a one year high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

