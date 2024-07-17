Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 739,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $19,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,435 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $864,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:U opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Felix The sold 10,752 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $205,363.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 283,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,120. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

