Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $20,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

