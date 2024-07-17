Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Elastic worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,805,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $578,021.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,545,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,544,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,805,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $118.39 on Wednesday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 223.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.68.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

