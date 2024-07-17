Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2024

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Elastic worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elastic

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,805,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $578,021.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,545,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,544,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,805,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC opened at $118.39 on Wednesday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 223.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.68.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.