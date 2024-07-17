Swiss National Bank Has $15.52 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $306.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.69. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $308.05. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

